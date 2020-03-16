Home

Sybil Pettus Gibbons Haas

Sybil Pettus Gibbons Haas, born January 18, 1942, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel & Sybil Gibbons, and her brothers, Joel and Pettus. She is survived by her spouse of 52 years, Jeffrey M. Haas; daughter, Sybil C. "Cece" Ison (Charley); son, Matthew M. Haas (Jackie); grandson, Coale Haas, and granddaughter, Hunter Watts.
Sybil was a true southern woman. She attended Ole Miss and later graduated from Memphis State University. She was a special education teacher who enjoyed teaching her children and retired in 2001. She had a desire for serving in her church. She passionately spent time traveling and visiting family. The love she had for God and her family radiated from her, which included our extended family and friends. Mama was cherished by so many and will be missed more than can be expressed.
Services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 1:00 pm at Grace Anglican Church, 5804 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003 with a reception to follow. Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
