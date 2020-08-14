1/
Sylvester Askew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Askew
On Tuesday, September 13, 2016, Sylvester Askew Sr., loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at age 80. Sylvester was born on July 6,1936 in Rome, Ga. to Frank Askew Sr. and Catherine (Parker) Williams. On September 12, 1970, he married Deborah Askew.
Sylvester was a hard-working family man that was known for his stern, yet compassionate personality. He was an entrepreneur that loved to cook, dance and go fishing.
Sylvester is survived by his wife Deborah, his seven children, Lavonne, Leonard, Marketia, Sylvester Jr., Ericka, Ollie, Dennis, his brother, Howard and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand children.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved