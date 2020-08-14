Askew
On Tuesday, September 13, 2016, Sylvester Askew Sr., loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at age 80. Sylvester was born on July 6,1936 in Rome, Ga. to Frank Askew Sr. and Catherine (Parker) Williams. On September 12, 1970, he married Deborah Askew.
Sylvester was a hard-working family man that was known for his stern, yet compassionate personality. He was an entrepreneur that loved to cook, dance and go fishing.
Sylvester is survived by his wife Deborah, his seven children, Lavonne, Leonard, Marketia, Sylvester Jr., Ericka, Ollie, Dennis, his brother, Howard and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand children.
