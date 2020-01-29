|
|
Larson
Sylvia Anne Larson
July 5, 1946-January 23, 2020
Sylvia Larson, 73, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Florida and worked as a social worker before spending many years as a devoted mother and homemaker. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Keith Larson, son Kevin Larson, daughter Jessie (Dennis) Miller, son David (Jennifer) Larson, son Josh (Alice) Larson, son Nick Larson, grandchildren Emily, Ian, Lainey, Jena, Grace, Addie, Katie, great-granddaughter Lyla, brother Ken Spencer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Emily Spencer and sister Barbara Tisdale. A memorial service will be held at San Jose Catholic Church on February 8, 2020, at 1 pm.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020