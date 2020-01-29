Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Sylvia Anne Larson


1946 - 2020
Sylvia Anne Larson Obituary
Larson
Sylvia Anne Larson
July 5, 1946-January 23, 2020
Sylvia Larson, 73, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Florida and worked as a social worker before spending many years as a devoted mother and homemaker. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Keith Larson, son Kevin Larson, daughter Jessie (Dennis) Miller, son David (Jennifer) Larson, son Josh (Alice) Larson, son Nick Larson, grandchildren Emily, Ian, Lainey, Jena, Grace, Addie, Katie, great-granddaughter Lyla, brother Ken Spencer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Emily Spencer and sister Barbara Tisdale. A memorial service will be held at San Jose Catholic Church on February 8, 2020, at 1 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
