Sylvia Allen Perkins went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 16th, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born May 21, 1937 in Jacksonville, Florida. Sylvia loved life. She was outgoing, enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to the Great Smoky Mountains, and was a dedicated fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. Nothing pleased her more than spending time with family and friends, working in her yard and garden, and preparing wonderful meals. She was a gifted interior decorator and designer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Perkins, Sr., and by James and Lilly Carter, who raised her. Sylvia is survived by four children - Bruce (Mari) Strickland of Callahan, FL, Rhonda Thomson of Jacksonville, FL, Amy (Dr. Barry) Wagner of Chattanooga, TN, and Kelly (Joe) Lawrence of Lookout Mountain, GA; five grandchildren - Tyler Thomson of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Johnathon Chalker of Jacksonville, FL, Dustin Strickland of Franklin, NC, Nathaniel Bass of Chattanooga, TN, and Abby (Patrick) Carey of West Hartford, CT. She also leaves behind her loving Leuders and Carter families. She will be greatly missed by her beloved dogs, Peyton and Zoey. The family appreciates the many years of love and support from her wonderful neighbors and friends, especially Deb and Bill Saelinger. Visitation with her family will be 12pm-1pm on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Arlington Park Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will follow at 1pm with the Reverend Jerry Rouse officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.

