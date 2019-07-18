|
Bacon
The funeral service for Taffiena Bacon will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at the Funerals By T. S. Warden - Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N Main St. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 18 to July 19, 2019