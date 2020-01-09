Home

Tammy Lee Bennett

Tammy Lee Bennett Obituary
Bennett
Tammy Lee Bennett passed away Dec 20, 2019, in Rock Hill, SC. She was born on Dec 18, 1964, at Fort Belvoir, VA.
She is survived by her loving husband of 18 yrs, Brian G. Bennett; parents, Ben & Connie Pace; brother, Todd (Sheila) Pace and nephews Alex & Jon Pace as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Jan 18, 2020, at 11 am at Ft Caroline Baptist Church, 11428 McCormick Rd, Jax, FL 32225. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lupus Research Alliance.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
