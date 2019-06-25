|
|
WOODBURY
Tammy Lynn Woodbury, 60 from Jacksonville FL, after a long struggle with Stage 4 Breast Cancer died peacefully at Hadlow Community Hospice Center on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Tammy was born in Fort Hood, Tx to Gary and Ruth Houghton on September 25, 1958. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a longtime faithful employee of Gate Petroleum. She was an avid teacher of the scriptures, artist, camper and traveler. She is survived by husband of 40 years Charles Woodbury 4th, daughter Stephanie Muhleman (Joe), son Charles Woodbury 5th (Alyssa), mother Ruth Willard (Wayne), sisters Tina Watson (David), Terri Gollnick, and four grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is being held in her memory on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4087 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville FL 32207.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 25 to June 26, 2019