Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
View Map
Tara Lynn Osier


1959 - 2019
Tara Lynn Osier Obituary
Osier
Tara Lynn Osier passed away on November 26, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on May 10, 1959, in Sewickley, PA to Raymond E. Bathurst and the late Ruth Ann Bathurst.
She received a Masters Degree in Human Relations and served 10 years in the US Air Force as Captain. Tara continued as an instructor in the government and private sector after her military service.
Tara is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Bathurst; grandparents, Raymond and Delores Bathurst, William and Grace Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Olivia Osier; father, Raymond E. Bathurst; brothers, Thomas Bathurst, Joseph Bathurst and Michael Bathurst; sisters, Carla Bathurst and Karen Johnson; nephews, Brent Bathurst, Justin Bathurst, and David Bathurst; nieces, Caitlan Bathurst, and Alexis Johnson and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., both at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073,
(904) 264-1233.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
