Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Philippian Community Church
7578 New Kings Road
Te'Sha Medlock Obituary
MEDLOCK
Te'Sha Lashae Medlock, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1PM at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road. Mrs. Medlock's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019
