|
|
MEDLOCK
Te'Sha Lashae Medlock, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1PM at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road. Mrs. Medlock's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019