James Theodore (Ted) Foltz was born January 12, 1927 in Leakesville, NC and was the oldest son of Rev. Howard and Alta Foltz. Due to his father's ministerial duties, Ted spent his early years in several communities in the Winston-Salem area. He graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School and began his college career at Davidson. In support of the country and the war effort Ted enlisted in the US Navy and served with honor on the west coast. After his honorable discharge he returned to school at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and graduated with degrees in Piano performance and Sacred Music.
Martha Ray Howard Foltz was born July 8, 1927 in Johnson City, TN and was the only daughter of Raymond and Thelma Howard. Martha spent her early years in Johnson City but also lived in Jackson, MS and Ironton, OH where she graduated from high school.
So how does a guy from NC meet a girl from TN? Well lucky for Martha her brother was also in school at the Conservatory and a roommate of Ted's. On July 9, 1949 Ted and Martha married in Cincinnati and began a seven decade love story.
Ted and Martha began their life together in Tampa, FL and arrived in Jacksonville, FL in 1953. By 1957 the family had grown to four. Ted served as choir director for several downtown congregations before crossing the river in 1959 to become director at Arlington Methodist for 30 years. When not coordinating music activities at church, Ted was active as an insurance agent for Union Central during most of his career and maintained his agent license and CLU certifications to the present day. Martha was a homemaker during the early part of their marriage and spent several years as a library assistant at Terry Parker High School.
Life outside of work was filled with time visiting family and friends along with travelling. Annual insurance sales conventions took them to many nice resorts around the country. Also the family spent summers travelling around the country including trips to two Worlds Fairs and a cross country driving trip to California. Later in life they began travelling across the Atlantic starting with trips to Denmark and England. Time between international trips were filled with domestic bus tours. Needless to say they were on the go quite often. When not on the road Ted was an avid philatelist and was active in the Jacksonville Stamp Club. Martha became active in tennis and played for many years.
As long time members of Arlington Methodist Church they were active in many aspects of the church life into their 90's. True to the family's Moravian heritage, they coordinated the annual Christmas Eve Lovefeast beginning in 1976 – a tradition they continued for 40 Years.
Three days after her 93rd birthday on July 11, 2020, Martha went to be with her Lord and Saviour. After 71 years of marriage, Ted and Martha were no longer together. After 11 days alone Ted was called to his heavenly home on July 22, 2020.
Ted and Martha are survived by a daughter Cody (Doug) Lewis – Jacksonville, FL and son Jeff (Sheila) Foltz – Charlotte, NC. Four grandchildren Jennifer (Ben) Keys – Charleston, SC; Wesley (Danielle) Foltz – Charlottesville, VA; Kelsey Lewis – Jacksonville, FL and Morgan Lewis – Palm Harbor, FL. Two great granddaughters Emeline and Eloise Keys. Ted's Brothers Herbert (Evelyn) Foltz – Jacksonville, FL; Maurice Foltz – Monroe, NC; sister Ila Parker – Williamston, NC and several nieces and nephews.
Charitable giving was always an important part of life for Ted and Martha. Some of their favorite organizations were Arlington United Methodist Church; Salvation Army; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Humane Society. A gift in their memory can be made to the church Music Fund or any other charitable organization.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Ted and Martha will be planned at a future date.
