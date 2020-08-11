Teenia Henning

HENNING
Teenia Marie Henning went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a few weeks after celebrating her 81st birthday surrounded by family. Teenia lived her life full of grace and compassion. She was an avid reader throughout her life and even served as managing editor of her high school paper. She graduated from Hillsborough High School and married her high school sweetheart, Gordon Henning. The Lord blessed Teenia and Gordon with 63 years of marriage! Teenia, Gordon, and their daughter, Andrea, experienced many adventures together throughout life; moving to nine different Air Force bases, including in the Philippines during the Vietnam War where she served as a Red Cross volunteer at the Clark Air base hospital to aid those affected by the war. She lived out the great commandment, loving God and loving his people. Her love also extended to animals of all kinds. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ryals, father, Oscar Ryals, sister, Peggy Maleski, great-uncle, William H. Elliott, and great-aunt, Louise Elliott. She is survived by her devoted husband, Samuel Gordon Henning. Her legacy lives through the lives of the future generations that she greatly impacted, including: her daughter, Andrea Hazen, son-in-law, Karl Hazen, four grandchildren, Eric Hazen, Christiana Frazee, Gabrielle Hazen, and Samuel Hazen, grandson-in-law, Caleb Frazee, two great-grandchildren, Layla Frazee and Louie Frazee, and nieces & nephews, Mark Maleski, Jim (Anita) Bishop, Barbara (Art) Dunn, Grace (Jeff) Moore & Cynthia Bishop. The family received friends at 10:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of Teenia's life at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street. The graveside service and burial was held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations, please consider gifting flowers to a loved one in Teenia's honor or donations can be made to the Jacksonville City Rescue Mission which Teenia supported over the years.
