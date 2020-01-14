|
|
Rohrer
Terence L. Rohrer of Jacksonville, FL died unexpectedly at St. Vincents Hospital on January 11, 2020.
He was born on November 23, 1943, to Margaret and Linden Rohrer in Michigan.
He married Peter Mackey on April 7, 2014, but were partners for over 44 years. He was an avid gardener and a great lover of all animals.
Terence is survived by his loving husband Peter, and his only brother Ronald, his three cats, Max, Mabel and Greybaby and all of his friends and close neighbors that he loved very much. There will be no service at this time. Memorials or Donations in his name may be made to his favorite charities: Human Rights Campaign or the ASPCA.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020