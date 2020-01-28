|
Tucker
Teresa "Terri" Bachara Tucker, 63, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born August 21, 1956, to Henry and Donna Bachara, Terri's life was defined by infinite and uncontainable joy and love. It was her delight in life and others that permeated her entire being and fueled her intentions. Terri led from her heart. A graduate of Englewood High School, Jacksonville, FL, she was elected cheerleader and homecoming queen - early testaments to the impact of her spirit, heart, and service upon the lives of others. Earning a degree in education from Florida State University, her tenderness for children and commitment to their future took her to the classrooms of Jacksonville's inner-city schools. In addition, she began her cheerleading career at The Bolles School and upon moving to her adopted home of Chattanooga, TN, Terri continued to coach countless members of GPS/McCallie Blue Crew cheerleaders and collegiate UTC Mocs.
From inner-city kindergartners to adolescents, to young men and women, Terri's boundless devotion and teaching skills brought out the best in her charges and affected their lives for good. Terri's greatest love was Randy Tucker. A towering figure, Terri niched faithfully into his stature, his life, and career for the 37 years of their marriage. Theirs was a partnership of faith, family, career, and dreams. Terri referred to their children, Trey and Taylor, as "her heart" and "the lights of her life" and she adored, nurtured and supported them through every milestone. The family was, indeed, her ultimate joy and she made everyone feel a part of hers. The hinges of the Tucker door never rusted. She and Randy hosted friends and colleagues during his career as headmaster at the Girls Preparatory School and she reveled in holiday gatherings and Sunday night dinners. When their career brought them to Chattanooga, Terri blazed a beaten path down I-75 for family events and beach trips, keeping true to her family roots and the precious bond only siblings can make. Christi, Chip and Mark, were her life-long treasures and companions. They had such fun together and these memories and "long-into-the night" outrageously funny retellings became a strength for life's challenges and a grace for their children and generations to come. Terri's steadfast devotion to the bonds of love proved to be her own blessing and sustenance when she endured the sorrows of Randy's death. Though Randy would never know their three grandchildren, she threw his heart, along with her own, into their care and this restored her spirit in wonderful ways of peace and contentment. We - her "hearts," and beloved siblings - struggle to find words, beautiful enough, to encompass our incredible angel. Terri blessed us all with a safe place to land, unselfish love and guidance, and the uncanny ability to make everyone she met feel important, valuable and loved. Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Donna Bachara; husband, Randy Tucker; and sister-in-law, Nancy Tillotson Blaney. She is survived by her children, Trey Tucker and Taylor (Scott) Massey; siblings, Christi (Gayle, decd.) Petrie, Chip (Carrie) Bachara, and Mark (Jennifer) Bachara; sister-in-law, Barbara (Jim, decd.) Kroeplin. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews and three grandchildren, Annie, Tucker, and Jack, who loved their "Sweet T" very, very much. Join us at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 305 W 7th St., Chattanooga, TN, 37402 on Wednesday, January 29 for a visitation at 1 pm followed by a memorial service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to METAvivor: metavivor.org : woundedwarriorproject.org Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415. (423) 877-3525. Lanefh.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020