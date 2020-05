HickmanTeresa Ann Hickman, 70, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born in Statesboro, GA and will be dearly missed by her family. Mrs. Hickman is survived by her son, Michael (Blerina) Hickman; daughter, Barbara (John) Archer; 2 brothers: Mitchel (Rhonda) Archer and Erick (Sandra) Archer; 2 sisters: Maria (Richard) Cunningham and Phyllis (Mike) Kline; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were private. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com