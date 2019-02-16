|
|
GOROSPE
Teresita Alcaraz Gorospe, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville. A reception will follow in Hardage- Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge.
Further information can be found at www.HardageGiddensOaklawnChapel.com.
Arrangements by Hardage- Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 16, 2019