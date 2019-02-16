Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
For more information about
Teresita Gorospe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresita Gorospe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresita Alcaraz Gorospe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teresita Alcaraz Gorospe Obituary
GOROSPE
Teresita Alcaraz Gorospe, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville. A reception will follow in Hardage- Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge.
Further information can be found at www.HardageGiddensOaklawnChapel.com.
Arrangements by Hardage- Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.