KINARD
Terrance Kinard, Jr, a resident of El Paso, Texas passed away on January 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12PM at First New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4835 Soutel Drive. Mr. Kinard's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 7, 2019