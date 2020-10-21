Thompson
Terrell Leroy Thompson
11/4/1935 - 10/19/2020
"Never saw anyone like him, to be honest."
Just two weeks shy of his 85th birthday, Terrell transitioned from his earthly body to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19th. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Terrell was the first of four siblings, followed by his brothers Jan and Jimmy and their baby sister Cheryl. Terrell had 3 beautiful children, David, Deborah "Debbie", and Donna, with his late, first wife Genon. He leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia, of 19 years, a son David, a step-son Bob, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Terrell "Terry" was a family man, who never failed to say grace at dinner, loved to sing and celebrate birthdays and be with his family for Sunday supper. He was an adventurous, smiley, spunky, and highly intelligent man. He enjoyed all things outdoors— hunting, fishing, camping, golf, was an avid sailor (owning two sailboats in his life), and was an accomplished pilot, who flew small planes. He even taught his granddaughters to operate flight simulators in his later years. Terry was also a lover of Geneology (sharing so much insight with his family into our Ancestral roots), Religious Studies (mainly the Bible), a lifetime fan of college football ("Go, Gators!"), storytelling, and spending time with his loved ones. In the words of his beloved son, David, "At one point or another in his life, Dad enjoyed doing all things... and enjoyed them with a passion. If he did it, he did it all the way. He never dabbled— he immersed himself and tried to be more than just competent at whatever it was. Never saw anyone like him, to be honest." Known to both friends and business associates as "Easy" Thompson, Terry graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, played clarinet in his teens and even got paid for music gigs while playing in a band. Terry had a long career in both Trucking and Logistics, working for for Ryder PIE, TNT and CEVA Logistics and then eventually retired. For many years, Terry and Pat called Englewood Christian Church their church home. The world experienced a great loss with the passing of this wonderful man. Terry will be forever cherished and remembered in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Funeral services for Terry will begin at 2:00pm with committal services to follow at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel and Cemetery. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
