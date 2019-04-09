MIDDLEBROOK

Terri Tawney Middlebrook, 64, passed away in her home in

Orange Park, Florida on April 4th, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was born in Portsmouth Virginia on March 13th, 1955. She worked for Larry and Lorraine Fuller at State Farm in Orange Park for many years. She went on to become a loving and devoted caregiver for her father as well as her extended family and the loved ones of some of her closest friends. Terri's many talents including photography, cooking and gardening. She had a great love of animals especially of her many beloved Boston Terriers that she raised over the years. She showed love in all of her relationships including with her many Canadian relatives.

She was the second daughter of the late Samuel Cleveland Tawney and Norma Blanche (Hiscock) Tawney. She is survived by her husband Robert Kenton Middlebrook Jr, step son Robert Kenton Middlebrook Ill , her sister Sandra Velardo, brothers Samuel Charles (Chuck) Tawney, and his wife Sandra Tawney, James Edward Tawney and his wife Laura Kay Tawney, her nephews Shawn, Kyle and Nick, nieces Sarah, Skylar and Hayden and step daughter Channel Powell Leblanc.

She is predeceased by her parents, late husband Rick Ross and his father Jack Ross.

A celebration of Terri's life will be held 2 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.

A gathering of family and friends will be hosted by James and Laura Tawney at 4146 Magnolia Road, Orange Park, FL following the memorial service.