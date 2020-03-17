|
Willis
Terrie Allen Willis of Atlantic Beach, FL, and Marietta, GA, CEO of J.W. Outfitters, died March 15, 2020, after a long illness. She was 63. Terrie Allen was born in Demorest, Georgia, and attended Brenau College. Early in her career, she worked for the State of Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. In 1986, she began working for J.W. Outfitters. In 1992, she became the majority partner and CEO of J.W. Outfitters. Terrie was known by her family, friends, and neighbors for her enthusiasm, zest for life, the joy of planning gatherings and abundant generosity. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, attending concerts and shopping. Terrie is survived by Jack, her husband of 34 years, father Howard Allen and mother Marie Allen of Demorest, GA, brother Randy and Sister-in-Law Freida Allen of Clarkesville, GA, stepson Mark and stepdaughter Wendy Willis of Peachtree Corners, GA, stepdaughter Kim and stepson Edwin Lewis of Louisville, KY, cousin Paula Tench of Gainesville, GA, cousin Kent Tench of Gainesville, GA, cousin Fred Pitts of Demorest, GA, cousin Linda Kovaleski of Fayetteville, GA, cousin Rhonda Cathy of Woolsey, GA, cousin Jep Palmer of Jonesboro, GA. and cousin Denise King of Lawrenceville, GA. Terrie also had a deep love for her goddaughter Zoe Wulz and her step-grandchildren Kendall and Meg Willis, William and Charlie Lewis.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Salvation Army.
