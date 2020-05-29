Trainor
Terry Alan Trainor, age 73, of Callahan, Florida passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1946, in Clifton, New Jersey to John and Mary Trainor. Terry loved woodworking, working on cars, he was an avid reader, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Andrea Trainor; sons, Christopher and Alexander, daughters, Wendelin and Dustee; mother-in-law, Mary Capwell; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, Florida 32011. 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 31, 2020.