Terry Allan Trainor
Trainor
Terry Alan Trainor, age 73, of Callahan, Florida passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1946, in Clifton, New Jersey to John and Mary Trainor. Terry loved woodworking, working on cars, he was an avid reader, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Andrea Trainor; sons, Christopher and Alexander, daughters, Wendelin and Dustee; mother-in-law, Mary Capwell; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, Florida 32011. 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nassau Funeral Home - Callahan
541720 US Highway 1
Callahan, FL 32011
(904) 879-1770
