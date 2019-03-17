Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
For more information about
Terry Brady
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Eugene Brady

Obituary Condolences

Terry Eugene Brady Obituary
BRADY
Terry Eugene Brady, 69, of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Vincents Medical Center Southside in Jacksonville. He was born April 7,1949, in Washington, Indiana the second born son to Bernard "Andy" Brady and Betty Louise Richard.
He joined the United States Navy at the age of 19 and retired after serving 22 years, attaining the rank of Master Chief Machinist Mate. While in the Navy he met and married the love of his life, Glenda King, together they raised two wonderful children. After retiring, Terry worked as a Quality Assurance Inspector for North Florida Shipyards for several years before completely retiring in May 2017.
He had a love for cooking, fishing, woodworking, a sports fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Glenda Brady; his son, Samuel Brady and his family, including his only granddaughter, Emma Brady; his daughter Charity Brady and her family. He is also survived by his brothers, Tony Brady, Leland Brady, John Brady and Barry Brady, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 am with visitation 1-hour before service and Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at HARDAGE- GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Committal Service with full military honors rendered by the US Navy at 2:30 pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now