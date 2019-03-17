BRADY

Terry Eugene Brady, 69, of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Vincents Medical Center Southside in Jacksonville. He was born April 7,1949, in Washington, Indiana the second born son to Bernard "Andy" Brady and Betty Louise Richard.

He joined the United States Navy at the age of 19 and retired after serving 22 years, attaining the rank of Master Chief Machinist Mate. While in the Navy he met and married the love of his life, Glenda King, together they raised two wonderful children. After retiring, Terry worked as a Quality Assurance Inspector for North Florida Shipyards for several years before completely retiring in May 2017.

He had a love for cooking, fishing, woodworking, a sports fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Glenda Brady; his son, Samuel Brady and his family, including his only granddaughter, Emma Brady; his daughter Charity Brady and her family. He is also survived by his brothers, Tony Brady, Leland Brady, John Brady and Barry Brady, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 am with visitation 1-hour before service and Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at HARDAGE- GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Committal Service with full military honors rendered by the US Navy at 2:30 pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary