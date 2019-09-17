|
Terry Fisher Shroder, 90, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Germantown, TN, a retired secretary for the Germantown Presbyterian Church, died at Brookdale Crown Point in Jacksonville on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery on September 21st. Mrs. Shroder, the widow of Robert E. Shroder, leaves a daughter, Clare S. Geleta (Peter) of Kennett Square, PA, a son, Robert E. Shroder Jr. (Cindy) of Tucson, AZ, and a daughter, Susan S. Moore (Michael) of Jacksonville, FL, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019