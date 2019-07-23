|
|
Godwin
The funeral service for Terry Godwin will be held 11 AM, Friday, July 26th, 2019 at the Funerals By T. S. Warden - Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N Main Street. The visitation will be 10 - 11 AM, Friday, July 26th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 23 to July 25, 2019