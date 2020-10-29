1/
Terry Lee
1956 - 2020
Lee
Terry Franklin Lee of Jacksonville, FL., passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 64. Terry was born in Tampa, FL. on February 24, 1956 to Theodore L. and Margaret R. Lee.
Terry was a graduate of the University of Florida in Gainesville with a Bachelors Degree. He was a former Respiratory Therapist (RRT). He enjoyed fishing as well as his love for music. He played the guitar, banjo and harmonica.
Terry is survived by a son; Robert Wade Lee (Sarah) of Jacksonville, FL.; a brother, Ted Lee (Carole) of Tallahassee; a sister, Rita L. Montour (Gary) of Jacksonville, FL., along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be a private ceremony at Notchaway Baptist Church and Cemetery in Newton, Georgia,
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
