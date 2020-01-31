|
|
Hunt
It is with great sorrow that the family of Terry Lisa Jamerson Hunt must announce that she passed away on January 30, 2020, at the age of sixty-one. She was born in Gainesville, FL, the daughter of Harry Lee and Martha McKinney Jamerson. Terry graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and cherishes her Lee High School family. She attended the University of Florida.
Terry was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral in Jacksonville, FL. She was a person of deep and enduring faith. She is missed in her role as Director of Children's Ministries. Terry was self-confident, direct, and when she set out to get something done, she accomplished it. She was a longtime runner. She knew her way around a kitchen like nobody else.
She is survived by her husband Lewis G. Hunt, her children Julia Cellon Harrell and Jamerson Lee Harrell, step-children Caroline and Andrew Hunt, sister Lee Ann Jamerson, nieces and nephews Delia, Mae and Patrick Healy, Elizabeth and Sarah Newcomb, William Brown and sister-in-law Harriet Hunt. She is blessed with extended family living throughout North and Central Florida. Her loyal dog Millie was her constant companion.
Her family is grateful to the people of Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, Terry requested that contributions be made to Their Lives, Our Voices Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1542, Palatka, FL, 32178.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 256 E. Church St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202, date to be determined.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020