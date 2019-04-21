|
WILLIAMS
Funeral Mass for Terry Louis Williams, 74, will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 am in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11665 Ft. Caroline Rd. with Father Amar Nagothu, MSFS. Celebrant Terry was born July 17, 1944 in Louisville, Ky. Terry died on April 3, 2019. He's now in God's Loving Arms. Survivors include his wife, Betsy Williams, daughter Kim Zagraiek (John), grandchildren Savannah and Jack, sister-in-law, Tylene ("Cissie") Brady and niece, Aimee Brady.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 and/or , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
See www.adignifiedalternative.net for Additional Obituary.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019