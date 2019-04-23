BRUNDICK

Tesch Brundick, 88, died April 12, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. A native of Jacksonville, he was born on June 17, 1930. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick William Brundick, Jr. (Fannie Tesch). He attended Sewanee Military Academy, graduated from The Bolles School and attended Stetson University. After college, he served in the United States Coast Guard. He had a long career as an executive in the family's insurance business. He was a member of The Florida Yacht Club and The Friars. He had a passion for history and was involved in various local historical organizations. He formerly attended and served as Senior Warden of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard before becoming a communicate of St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frederick William Brundick, lll, and granddaughter, Allison Brundick Haramis. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Elizabeth Stockton Blount Brundick and his former wife Margaret Hodson Drew Brundick, their daughters, Margaret Drew Brundick Haramis (Lee), Susan Tesch Brundick Oehler (Mike), Julia Hodson Brundick Patterson (Ian); four grandchildren Raechel Tesch Hawkins Quiroz (Tony), Jessie Drew Hawkins, Hodson Dorscheid Wood, and Lee Stathis Haramis, Jr., one great granddaughter Lola Diana Quiroz, 16 nieces and nephews, 31 great nieces and nephews, 10 great-great nieces and nephews, as well and numerous Godchildren. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers for all their love and dedication.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 11:00 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32210, The Reverend Thomas P. Murray and The Reverend Canon Nancy Suellau officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Allison Brundick Haramis Foundation (Angels For Allison), 4155 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32210 or The Museum of Southern History 4304 Herschel Street 32210.