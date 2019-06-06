Green

Tessie Germaine Green, age 100, passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida on Monday, June 3, 2019 and was reunited with her sailor boy, Adrian Jackson Green. Tessie was born on May 15, 1919 in Fort White, Florida to Augustus Luther Polhill and Minnie Lee McNair Polhill. Tessie was a member of Murray Hill Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, and was a honorary member of the Woman's Club of Macclenny. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Tessie had many hobbies and passions in life. She loved her family, gardening, bird watching, enjoyed the Christmas holidays with her family and friends, cooking, and sewing. Tessie lived her life to the fullest, and her life story and legacy is one to be truly remembered by her family.

Tessie is preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Jackson Green. She is survived by her loving children Mary Linda Green and Adrian Jerome Green (Shirley Anne); grandsons Phillip J. Faso and Tony Faso (Christine); and great-grandchildren Phillip P. Faso, Nicki Faso, Jake Faso, and Nolan Lewis.

A celebration of Tessie's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019