|
|
Thompson
Texanna Norman Thompson a resident of Jax, Fl., passed 10/01/19. She was a member of Unity Freedom Baptist Church (N.J). Survivors include: A loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 noon at St. Andrews Miss. Bapt. Church. Visitation will be held Monday at the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019