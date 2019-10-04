Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Texanna Norman Thompson

Texanna Norman Thompson Obituary
Thompson
Texanna Norman Thompson a resident of Jax, Fl., passed 10/01/19. She was a member of Unity Freedom Baptist Church (N.J). Survivors include: A loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 noon at St. Andrews Miss. Bapt. Church. Visitation will be held Monday at the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
