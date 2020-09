WitowskiRichard entered heaven August 22, 2020. He attended Terry Parker high school and graduated in 1973. He was a big NASCAR fan and was on the pit crew for Davey Allison. In addition, he was a driver in the movie, "Days of Thunder" driving the Heinz 57 car. He is survived by his twin sister, Mysia Burns, and son, Travis Ellington.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com