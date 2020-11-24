Basine
Memorial Service for Mrs. Thelma Basine will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Northside Church of Christ, 4736 Avenue B, Brother Charlie McClendon, Senior Minister. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Deborah Ryles (Benjamin), Lisa Duncan (John), Sandra Bryant (Wayne Sr.); 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
