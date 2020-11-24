1/1
Thelma Basine
1940 - 2020
Basine
Memorial Service for Mrs. Thelma Basine will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Northside Church of Christ, 4736 Avenue B, Brother Charlie McClendon, Senior Minister. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Deborah Ryles (Benjamin), Lisa Duncan (John), Sandra Bryant (Wayne Sr.); 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
