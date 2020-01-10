|
|
Seldon
Mrs. Thelma Segassie Seldon, age 99 of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully on 12-28-19. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on 7-20-1920 to parents Edward & Annie Segassie. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William H. Seldon. She is also predeceased by her sister, Erma Emerson, and brothers, Edward, William & Donald Segassie. She is survived by her daughters Patricia L. Davis (Scott) and Jo Anne Suehs (David); sisters-in-law Betty Segassie and Dorothea Segassie; also many nieces and nephews and even more great-nieces and nephews.
Thelma attended local Jacksonville schools, Fishweir Elem., John Gorrie Jr. High and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She enjoyed her life as a Navy wife, traveling and living in many places but has lived in the Beaches area for the last 56 years and the remaining years enjoying life at Cypress Village where she remained very active. She volunteered in Sales and Marketing, attended the entertainment & enjoyed Bingo & Trivia.
She and her husband enjoyed cruises and the one thing she missed most was not being able to travel. She was very active in Masonic and Shrine activities where her husband was a very active member. Thelma was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star and Palms Presbyterian Church.
Visiting hours with family members and friends will be held on Thursday evening January 16 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM on Friday morning at the funeral home with Dr. Robert Winstead, nephew of the deceased, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020