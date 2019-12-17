Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Sikora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Sikora


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thelma Sikora Obituary
Sikora
Thelma Regina Sikora – Age 90 passed away December 15th, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.
Thelma was a retired supervisor with Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, New York. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, doing Lottery scratch offs and being with her friends at Weight Watchers.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ted, of 61 years, her parents, Joseph and Nancy Decort, her brothers, Joseph, Ed and Ralph and her sister Rhoda. She is survived by her son, Ted from Highland Mills, New York, her daughter Sandy Burdon of Jacksonville, Florida, her son-in-law Pete Burdon, daughter-in-law Sabrina Sikora, her four grandchildren, Sara Buffington and her husband Chris of Tallahassee, Hannah Burdon of Jacksonville, Dana and Ted Sikora and his wife Claire of Orange County, New York and her four great grandchildren, Peyton & Parker Buffington and Westley and Bruce Sikora.
Our family will be forever grateful for the love and wonderful care she received from everyone at River Garden Senior Services for the last several years. We would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Baptist South for their compassion and the excellent care they provided for her in her final days.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 18th 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 18th 2019 in St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4152 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville, with Father John Sollee as Celebrant.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -