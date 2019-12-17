|
|
Sikora
Thelma Regina Sikora – Age 90 passed away December 15th, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.
Thelma was a retired supervisor with Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, New York. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, doing Lottery scratch offs and being with her friends at Weight Watchers.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ted, of 61 years, her parents, Joseph and Nancy Decort, her brothers, Joseph, Ed and Ralph and her sister Rhoda. She is survived by her son, Ted from Highland Mills, New York, her daughter Sandy Burdon of Jacksonville, Florida, her son-in-law Pete Burdon, daughter-in-law Sabrina Sikora, her four grandchildren, Sara Buffington and her husband Chris of Tallahassee, Hannah Burdon of Jacksonville, Dana and Ted Sikora and his wife Claire of Orange County, New York and her four great grandchildren, Peyton & Parker Buffington and Westley and Bruce Sikora.
Our family will be forever grateful for the love and wonderful care she received from everyone at River Garden Senior Services for the last several years. We would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Baptist South for their compassion and the excellent care they provided for her in her final days.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 18th 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 18th 2019 in St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4152 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville, with Father John Sollee as Celebrant.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019