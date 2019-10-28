Home

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:30 PM
Theo Huckabee


1926 - 2019
Theo Huckabee Obituary
Huckabee
Theo Agnes Huckabee, age 93, passed away on October 24th, 2019 in the comfort of her own home. She was born on July 11th, 1926 in Northport, AL the daughter of the late Agnes (Chestnut) St. John. She was a prayer warrior and longtime member and committed Christian volunteer of Southpoint Community Church in Jacksonville. She is survived by her loving adopted family and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
