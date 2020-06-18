Theodore Anderson
Anderson
Celebration service for Theodore Anderson will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Avenue, Pastor A. L. Jordan. He is survived by mother, Belinda Ferguson; children, Bry'Neisha, Anthony & Theodore Jr.; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel.
Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Drive, 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
