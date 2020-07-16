Farmer
Mr. Theodore Farmer Sr was born November 16, 1936, to the late Mr. Robert Farmer and Myrtle Farmer Norman in Valdosta, GA.
Mr. Farmer found Christ at an early age. He was a longtime member of Second Missionary Baptist Church then later became a member of Bethel Baptist Institutional Church.
Mr. Farmer worked for Shands Jacksonville for many years where he retired. Then unable to sit still and rest he started working at Walmart where he was a dedicated employee until the day he closed his eyes.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son Theodore Farmer Jr; daughters Beth Taylor-Brown, LaWanya Jackson, Patricia Davis-Woods (Will), Yolanda Hopper (Mike); sister Sandra Edwards; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, dedicated friend Ms. Beverly Williams, and special thanks to Kim Glenn
Public visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, 32211.
