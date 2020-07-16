1/1
Theodore Farmer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farmer
Mr. Theodore Farmer Sr was born November 16, 1936, to the late Mr. Robert Farmer and Myrtle Farmer Norman in Valdosta, GA.
Mr. Farmer found Christ at an early age. He was a longtime member of Second Missionary Baptist Church then later became a member of Bethel Baptist Institutional Church.
Mr. Farmer worked for Shands Jacksonville for many years where he retired. Then unable to sit still and rest he started working at Walmart where he was a dedicated employee until the day he closed his eyes.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son Theodore Farmer Jr; daughters Beth Taylor-Brown, LaWanya Jackson, Patricia Davis-Woods (Will), Yolanda Hopper (Mike); sister Sandra Edwards; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, dedicated friend Ms. Beverly Williams, and special thanks to Kim Glenn
Public visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, 32211.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved