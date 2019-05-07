German

Theodore Alfred German, 49, passed away suddenly on Saturday May 4th, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born 0ctober 22, 1969 in Patuxent, Maryland. He went to Gregory Drive Elementary, James Weldon Johnson, Stillwell, and Ed White High School. He was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1986-1990. He worked at Sun Tire from 1990-2010, and Meineke Car Care Center from 2011-2017.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rachel Lee Moyer. He is survived by his children Daniel German and Amber German; his parents Carroll (Bud) German and Peggy (Dianne) German; his brothers Mark German and Franklin German; his sisters Sandra German-Vasquez and Dawn Nackashi; and various nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral services will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 at 11:00am, with the viewing an hour earlier, at Inspire to Rise Inc. 5927 Old Timuquana Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32210.

