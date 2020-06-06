Hoffman
Theodore (Ted) Michael Hoffman age 70 of Jacksonville, Fl passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 from a lengthy battle of cancer. He was born on January 3, 1950 in Crestline, Ohio to Lloyd R. Hoffman and Marjorie (Fisher) Hoffman. Ted attended St. Joseph Catholic school until the family moved to East Liverpool, Ohio in August 1965. Ted graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1968 where he broke numerous High School, District and Regional records in Cross Country and track which held for several years. He enrolled at Kent State (Kent, Ohio) in the fall of 1968. He was drafted into the US Army on January 31, 1970 where he served in the Special Intelligence Force until his Honorable Discharge on March 3, 1972 where he held the rank of E5 (Sargent) After his military service Ted was accepted at "THE" Ohio State University. While pursuing a degree in Speech Pathology. He ran Cross Country and track for the Buckeyes. He graduated from his beloved OSU on November 26, 1975. He was a Speech Pathologist for 10 years in the Texas School System. He continued his career in the Duval County School System for 34 years with over 25 years at Chimney Lakes Elementary after moving to Jacksonville, Fl in 1987. He obtained his Master's Degree in Communicative Disorder from the University of Central Florida in August 1999.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and Granddaughter Grace Franz. He is survived by his loving children spouses and grandchildren. Justin (Sarah)(Jaden, Lillianne Mae and Dahlia Rain) (Castle Rock Co). Sonya ( David) Franz (Owen, Scarlet and Colin) (Castle Rock Co). Jarrod Hoffman (Memphis, Tn) Caleb Hoffman (Los Angeles, Ca) Cassie Hoffman, (Jacksonville, Fl. Courtney Willford, (Orange Park, Fl). He is also survived by his siblings. Maureen Hoffman (Columbus, Ohio) Mary Pat (Bud) Davis, (Crestline, Ohio). Cathy (Sherman) Collings, (Chambersburg, Pa). Colleen Shaw (East Liverpool, Ohio) Ted's twin brother Huff (Sheila) Hoffman, (East Liverpool, Ohio), Peggy Hoffman, (Spring Green Wi). Brendan (Cathy) Hoffman, (Ponte Vedra, Fl), Patrick (Shirley) Hoffman, (Jacksonville, Fl). He is also survived numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Ted was a devout member of the Starke Church in Starke Florida.
A Private Family Memorial will be held in Jacksonville, FL and his remains will be escorted to Crestline, Ohio with a Military Service at a later date.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Theodore (Ted) Michael Hoffman age 70 of Jacksonville, Fl passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 from a lengthy battle of cancer. He was born on January 3, 1950 in Crestline, Ohio to Lloyd R. Hoffman and Marjorie (Fisher) Hoffman. Ted attended St. Joseph Catholic school until the family moved to East Liverpool, Ohio in August 1965. Ted graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1968 where he broke numerous High School, District and Regional records in Cross Country and track which held for several years. He enrolled at Kent State (Kent, Ohio) in the fall of 1968. He was drafted into the US Army on January 31, 1970 where he served in the Special Intelligence Force until his Honorable Discharge on March 3, 1972 where he held the rank of E5 (Sargent) After his military service Ted was accepted at "THE" Ohio State University. While pursuing a degree in Speech Pathology. He ran Cross Country and track for the Buckeyes. He graduated from his beloved OSU on November 26, 1975. He was a Speech Pathologist for 10 years in the Texas School System. He continued his career in the Duval County School System for 34 years with over 25 years at Chimney Lakes Elementary after moving to Jacksonville, Fl in 1987. He obtained his Master's Degree in Communicative Disorder from the University of Central Florida in August 1999.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and Granddaughter Grace Franz. He is survived by his loving children spouses and grandchildren. Justin (Sarah)(Jaden, Lillianne Mae and Dahlia Rain) (Castle Rock Co). Sonya ( David) Franz (Owen, Scarlet and Colin) (Castle Rock Co). Jarrod Hoffman (Memphis, Tn) Caleb Hoffman (Los Angeles, Ca) Cassie Hoffman, (Jacksonville, Fl. Courtney Willford, (Orange Park, Fl). He is also survived by his siblings. Maureen Hoffman (Columbus, Ohio) Mary Pat (Bud) Davis, (Crestline, Ohio). Cathy (Sherman) Collings, (Chambersburg, Pa). Colleen Shaw (East Liverpool, Ohio) Ted's twin brother Huff (Sheila) Hoffman, (East Liverpool, Ohio), Peggy Hoffman, (Spring Green Wi). Brendan (Cathy) Hoffman, (Ponte Vedra, Fl), Patrick (Shirley) Hoffman, (Jacksonville, Fl). He is also survived numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Ted was a devout member of the Starke Church in Starke Florida.
A Private Family Memorial will be held in Jacksonville, FL and his remains will be escorted to Crestline, Ohio with a Military Service at a later date.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 6 to Jun. 15, 2020.