Theresa Ann Stewart, 84, of Jacksonville, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 26, 1934. Theresa graduated from Ursuline Academy in San Antonio, TX. She was married to the love of her life, Jesse, for 35 years. Theresa was a faithful parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. For many years she worked for Love Grove Elementary where she showered the children with her love. Above all, Theresa was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.

She is predeceased by her husband, Jesse Stewart, Jr., her daughter, Cheryl Foster (Guy), and her parents, Angelo and Rosie Gianotti. Theresa is survived by her daughters, Michelle Stewman (Phil) and Tina Hollinger (Brad), her grandchildren, Morgan Foster, Blaine Foster (Ella), Troy Hollinger, and Mallory Hollinger, her sisters, Rose Keller and Angelina Keller (Harold), and her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11665 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225, with Father Amar Nagothu as Officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dreams Come True, 6803 Southpoint Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216.

