MARTIGNETTI- HARWOOD- HENSLEY
Theresa Ellen Martignetti-Harwood-Hensley, 62, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Edgecliff Village, TX after a prolonged fight with Heart Failure.
Funeral service will be held at Thompson & Son on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 3:00 pm with Father Tony in Edgecliff Village, TX.
Theresa was born in Jacksonville, FL to William & Elenora Martignetti on January 19, 1958. Theresa was a strong woman and a fighter. She believed in the love of family and was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother.
Theresa is survived by her son Anthony Harwood, wife Rachel and grandson Trevor; daughter Constance Pierce, husband Michael and grandchildren Damon, Isabella and Charlotte; son James Harwood, wife Mary, and granddaughter Jessica; son Edward Seelhoefer and wife Connie. She is also survived by her sister Catherine Puckhaber; brothers, Joseph Martignetti and William Martignetti, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association
or Catholic Charities.
