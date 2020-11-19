1/1
Theresa Ellen Martignetti-Harwood-Hensley
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIGNETTI- HARWOOD- HENSLEY
Theresa Ellen Martignetti-Harwood-Hensley, 62, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Edgecliff Village, TX after a prolonged fight with Heart Failure.
Funeral service will be held at Thompson & Son on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 3:00 pm with Father Tony in Edgecliff Village, TX.
Theresa was born in Jacksonville, FL to William & Elenora Martignetti on January 19, 1958. Theresa was a strong woman and a fighter. She believed in the love of family and was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother.
Theresa is survived by her son Anthony Harwood, wife Rachel and grandson Trevor; daughter Constance Pierce, husband Michael and grandchildren Damon, Isabella and Charlotte; son James Harwood, wife Mary, and granddaughter Jessica; son Edward Seelhoefer and wife Connie. She is also survived by her sister Catherine Puckhaber; brothers, Joseph Martignetti and William Martignetti, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association or Catholic Charities.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Thompson & Son
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved