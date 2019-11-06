|
Hunter
Theresa Whitfield Hunter, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on November 1, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11AM at Cathedral of Faith C.O.G.I.C., 2591 West Beaver Street. Mrs. Hunter's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019