Theresa Ortagus
Ortagus
Theresa C. Ortagus, age 89 went to be with our Lord November 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Ortagus, sons, Mark and Vernon Ortagus, and sister Regina Armstrong. She is survived by her son, Vaughn Ortagus, and son and daughter-in-law Allan and Kim Ortagus, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Special thanks to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida and undying gratitude to additional caregivers Jacklyn L. and Laura L. who went above and beyond assisting in her care.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery, 11730 Old St. Augustine Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32258
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
