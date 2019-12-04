|
Patrick
Rev. Thomas A. Patrick Jr. went home to be with the Lord, November 19, 2019 He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Ray Patrick, Daughter, Jessica Nicole Patrick(Daniel), Son, Thomas A. Patrick III(Brandi), Grandchildren, Zane and Jayden Jones, Kannon and Conrad Patrick, and Leigha Jones, Mother, LaVerne Patrick, Sister Dollie Lim (Roger), Brother, Dr. David Patrick(Gayle), Sister, Lori Patrick(Jack) and Mother-in-law, Peggy Ray.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and, pastor. He served as a dedicated Pastor of Southeast Baptist Church for 30 years. He was a 1976 Graduate of Temple Christian School. While attending Temple Christian School he displayed his gifted artistic abilities by painting the School Logo on the gymnasium floor and artwork for the yearbook. He also contributed artwork for the Baptist Bible Tribune.
The memorial service, honoring his life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:30 A.M, at East Pointe Church, 270 Kernan Blvd N., Jax. 32225. A fellowship and lunch will follow. All are invited to attend.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019