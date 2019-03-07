|
SANDERS
Thomas Benton Sanders of Jacksonville, FL passed away suddenly January 31, 2019 in College Park, MD. He was born in Minneapolis, MN, November 6, 1939. His parents were Alfred Benton Sanders and Helen Sanders. Tom graduated 1957 from Southwest High School, Minneapolis, served in the Vietnam War, graduated from Uni. of Minnesota. He attained graduate degrees and spent his career in banking on Wall Street, and teaching finance at the University of Miami. He is survived by his wife, Bonny, of 50 years, daughter Susan Hempsell, her husband Richard, granddaughters Grace and Sophie Hempsell, and nieces Julie Feiker and Laura DuBois. He is greatly missed.
A private celebration of his life will be held.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019