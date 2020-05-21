Banks
Thomas Clinton Banks Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2020 at 12:25 am. He was born on February 28, 1937 in Glennville, GA to the late James Rufus Banks Sr. and Molly Moody Banks. He is preceded in death by his parents James Rufus Banks Sr. and Molly Moody Banks. Three brothers James Rufus Banks Jr., Willis Bryant Banks, Patrick Henry Banks and two sisters Maxine Banks England, and Regina Banks Thorton. He is survived by one brother Richard Gary Banks and one sister Betty Kicklighter, his wife Chichi Waters Banks of 50 years. Two sons Thomas Clinton Banks Jr. (Louise) and Brian Jason Banks. One daughter Debi Banks Lamprecht. Four grandchildren Courtney Banks Truster, (Matthew) Kasey Lamprecht McClendon (Mike) Firefighter, Brent Lamprecht and Amber Wimberley. Three great-grandchildren Zachariah McClendon, Madilyn Stroh and Lakelyn Banks Truster. As well as many nieces and nephews. Thomas Clinton Banks Sr. graduated from Glennville High School in 1955 after which he moved to Jacksonville, Fl. Where he lived until his death. He was employed by the city of Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department for 30 years retiring as a Captain in 1996. Thomas was a 32-degree Mason and member and part-master of the Oceanway Lodge #408 F & AM, the York Rite & the Morocco Shrine. He loved sports, hunting and fishing. The Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Rd, Jacksonville, from 4pm until 6pm Saturday evening May 23, 2020. Graveside services with Masonic Rights will be on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Glennville City Cemetery, Glennville, GA. Cedar Bay Funeral Home Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Thomas Clinton Banks Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2020 at 12:25 am. He was born on February 28, 1937 in Glennville, GA to the late James Rufus Banks Sr. and Molly Moody Banks. He is preceded in death by his parents James Rufus Banks Sr. and Molly Moody Banks. Three brothers James Rufus Banks Jr., Willis Bryant Banks, Patrick Henry Banks and two sisters Maxine Banks England, and Regina Banks Thorton. He is survived by one brother Richard Gary Banks and one sister Betty Kicklighter, his wife Chichi Waters Banks of 50 years. Two sons Thomas Clinton Banks Jr. (Louise) and Brian Jason Banks. One daughter Debi Banks Lamprecht. Four grandchildren Courtney Banks Truster, (Matthew) Kasey Lamprecht McClendon (Mike) Firefighter, Brent Lamprecht and Amber Wimberley. Three great-grandchildren Zachariah McClendon, Madilyn Stroh and Lakelyn Banks Truster. As well as many nieces and nephews. Thomas Clinton Banks Sr. graduated from Glennville High School in 1955 after which he moved to Jacksonville, Fl. Where he lived until his death. He was employed by the city of Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department for 30 years retiring as a Captain in 1996. Thomas was a 32-degree Mason and member and part-master of the Oceanway Lodge #408 F & AM, the York Rite & the Morocco Shrine. He loved sports, hunting and fishing. The Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Rd, Jacksonville, from 4pm until 6pm Saturday evening May 23, 2020. Graveside services with Masonic Rights will be on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Glennville City Cemetery, Glennville, GA. Cedar Bay Funeral Home Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 22, 2020.