Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Harvest Christian Fellowship
9113 Ridge Blvd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Harvest Christian Fellowship
9113 Ridge Blvd.
Thomas Bradford Obituary
Bradford
Thomas Bradford died December 10, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Harvest Christian Fellowship, 9113 Ridge Blvd. Mr. Bradford will rest at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, December 20th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
