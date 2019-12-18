|
|
Bradford
Thomas Bradford died December 10, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Harvest Christian Fellowship, 9113 Ridge Blvd. Mr. Bradford will rest at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, December 20th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019