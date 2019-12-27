|
Brockelbank
Thomas A. Brockelbank, 78, Jacksonville, passed away peacefully at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring. He was born in Glen Ridge, NJ, son of the late Francis and Marietta Brockelbank, He grew up on a farm in Buck County, PA and has resided in Jacksonville since 1976. He had worked as an insurance agent for many years until his retirement. Tom served as an Elder at Mandarin Presbyterian Church where he has been a long time member. He loved music, tennis, sailboating, and camping. He coached soccer and clarinet lessons while in college and Tom served as a mentor through the DCPS. He helped others through being a 15 gallon blood donor and he himself was helped by another as a recipient of a lung transplant in 2011.
A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Mandarin Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jeff Arnold, pastor, officiating.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Mandarin Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan Brockelbank, Jacksonville; daughters, Sandy Jones (Chad), York, SC, Pam Fraser (Alan), Jacksonville, Katie Staker (J), Georgetown, OH; sister, Cade O'Brien (Bill), Stone Mountain, GA; and grandchildren, Caleb, Rachel, and Corban Jones, Reagan and Anya Fraser, and Abigail and Caroline Staker.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019