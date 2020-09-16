Cain
Thomas Watson Cain, Jr., 73, was born on September 15, 1946, in Canonsburg, PA to Thomas and Margaret Cain. Tommy passed away at home in Jacksonville, FL on September 12, 2020. Tommy graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1964 and was a proud graduate of the University of Florida in 1968 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam from October 1969 to October 1970. Tommy enjoyed his work in journalism, including his time working for the Florida Times-Union and the University of North Florida. He retired from UNF in 2012. Tommy is predeceased by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynn; daughter, Laura Branson; son, Robert; and son, Timothy (Jessica); 2 grandsons, Jamison and Jacob Branson. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Marsha), and his sister, Denise Caldwell. The family would like to thank his caregivers from Concierge Care, particularly Roneshia Linder, who took such good care of her "buddy". We will always remember his wonderful sense of humor and his compassion for others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or the Parkinson's Foundation. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com