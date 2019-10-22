|
|
Clark
Thomas "Corey" Clark passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 13, 2019 to be with our Lord Jesus. Corey was born on August 14, 1985 in Jacksonville, Florida.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Tommy Clark (Joni); mother, Sharon Sweeney (Jeff); grandmother, Jeanne "Nana" Bagley (Ron); brothers, Kent Mitchell, Austin Mixon; sisters, Addison Mixon, Hannah Mixon; and countless extended family and friends who will miss his dearly.
He worked as a plumbing superintendant for Floridian Plumbing in Orlando. He was an extreme sports enthusiast and the best motorcyclist we've ever known. A fine young man loved by all, we'll miss you bro! God Speed!
A Celebration of life luncheon will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. at the Ramada Inn, 3130 Hartley Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Corey's honor to New Day Jax Church, 13949 Shipwreck Circle, Jacksonville, Fl 32224.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019