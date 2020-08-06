1/
Thomas Cleland
1930 - 2020
Cleland
Thomas Earl Cleland passed from this life on August 3, 2020, at the age of 89 years trusting in his salvation through the Lord Jesus Christ. He was born October 10, 1930, in Nahunta, Brantley County, Georgia. He was the son of William Alfred Cleland, Jr. and Maude Alma Harris Cleland. He attended elementary school in Waycross, Georgia, and graduated from Nahunta High School at the age of 16. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Bellevue University in Nebraska after studying with the Universities of Maryland at overseas locations and Nebraska at Omaha, Nebraska.
He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
He retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield after 25 Years.
He had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida since 1969 and had served as a Baptist Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and leader in various capacities for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Lenene Boren Cleland, two sons, Thomas Earl, Jr. (Mary), and Mark William (Pamela); a daughter, Karen Anne Gray (Mark); all of Jacksonville, Florida; Nine grandchildren, Casey Melinda Cleland Stallard (Riley), Mark Stephen Gray, Jr. (Caroline), Mark William Cleland, Jr. (Hannah), Matthew Clayton Gray, (Grace), David Enoch Cleland, Timothy Ethan Cleland, Katherine Hannah Gray, Joanna Elisabeth Cleland, John Todd Harris Gray and 6 great grand children, Maryella Grace Stallard, Andrew William Stallard, Joseph Jeremiah Stallard, Renn Alethea Cleland, Liam True Cleland and Felicity Jane Gray; all of Jacksonville, Florida;
Services will be 1:00PM Sunday, August 9 at the Hardage-Giddens Legacy Lodge 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida. All family, extended family and close friends are invited. Due to concerns about the Covid Virus, face masks and social distancing will be required. There will be limited seating. Live stream of the service will be available at: https://youtu.be/ZQTATa1n-xg . In lieu of flowers please donate to the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville South Campus Building Fund. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
